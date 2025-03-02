Apostles of forgiveness

The following is part of the pope’s homily read aloud by Archbishop Rino Fisichella during the Mass for the Jubilee of Deacons on February 23:

“The proclamation of forgiveness is an essential part of your ministry as deacons. Indeed, forgiveness is an indispensable element of every ecclesial vocation and a requirement of every human relationship. Jesus points to its necessity and importance when he says, ‘Love your enemies’ (Lk 6:27). This is certainly true: if we are to grow together and to share in one another’s strengths and weaknesses, achievements and failures, we need to be able to forgive and to ask forgiveness, to rebuild relationships and even to choose not to withhold our love from those who hurt or betray us. A world that feels nothing but hatred towards its adversaries is a world without hope and without a future, doomed to endless war, divisions and vendettas.”

Importance of education

Cameroon is “desperately in need of the best of Catholic education today” due to a collapse of morals in schools and society, according to the secretary general of the country’s bishops conference, Mgr Paul Nyaga:

“Education is a fundamental pillar of our Church and our society. It is not limited to the transmission of knowledge, but also aims to form responsible, enlightened citizens committed to their faith. The Christian values that make up this educational mission are more than ever essential in our society, in constant mutation and evolution.”

Rhetoric of exclusion

In an article in La Croix International, Jesuit theologian Jean-Marie Carrière challenges the rhetoric of exclusion:

“A government that does not aim for justice is not political at all – it is merely hypocritical and presumptuous…. We should speak of or do justitiae – because that is what is truly at stake in building a political community capable of living in peace. The greatness of a nation lies in the quality of the relationships between its citizens and the respect and justice extended to each person. It lies in a relationship of fraternity.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)