Sowers of hope

In a contribution to La Croix International, Fr Ambroise Tine commented on the Transfiguration:

“As Catholic Christians, sowers of hope, we are called to be agents of transfiguration in our interpersonal relationships, humanising economic and social policies and international cooperation to change the face of the world. What we have to do is continue to truly welcome Jesus into our hearts and minds, into the heart of all our cultural, political, economic, and social systems, and transfigure them with our commitment to hope. Jesus is the hope that can help us to give volume to our hope so that it is truly active and bears fruits of love of neighbour, joy, fulfilment, justice and peace, reflected in all our faces, especially on those of the hopeless, the wounded and the discouraged in life.”

Death for conversion

During 2024, 834 crimes were committed against Christians in India. This information was given by the United Christian Forum (UCF). This is an enormous increase from the 127 crimes against Christians committed in 2014 when the Hindu nationalist BJP captured power at national level. To make matters worse, Mohan Yadav, the BJP chief minister of the state of Madhya Pradeshg, is threatening that the death penalty will be introduced for religious conversions.

‘They’re not criminals’

Cardinal Robert McElroy, the new archbishop of Washington, DC, said that when you label immigrants as criminals, “you dehumanise them, you say they’re the other, they’re not like us. And thus, it is all right to treat them as lesser, as less human than us. That’s a very dangerous thing. I think the pope was absolutely correct in pointing to that as the problem. And that’s what I think is at the core of the danger we face as a country now. And that’s why we as Christians have to stand up and say, ‘These are our neighbours. These are men and women and children who we know, and they live good lives. They’re not criminals.’”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)