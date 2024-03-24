“Glory I desire”

In his Angelus address last Sunday, Pope Francis said:

“And so, we can ask ourselves: what is the glory I desire for myself, for my life, that I dream of for my future?

“That of impressing others with my prowess, my abilities, or the things I possess? Or the path of giving and forgiveness, that of the crucified Jesus, the way of those who never tire of loving, confident that this bears witness to God in the world and makes the beauty of life shine?

“What glory do I want for myself? Indeed, let us remember that when we give and forgive, God’s glory shines in us.”

No right to suppress life

Reacting to the enshrining of the abortion right in the French constitution, the Pontifical Academy for Life said “in the age of universal hu­man rights, there can be no ‘right’ to suppress a life”.

“The specific life situations and difficult and dramatic contexts of our time must be addressed with the tools of a legal civilisation that looks first to protect the weakest and most vulnerable. The protection of human life is the first goal of humanity and can only develop in a world free of conflict and divisions, with science, technology and industry serving the human person and fraternity.”

Fast from the world

Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa told members of the Roman Curia during their Lenten retreat “this is the most necessary fast of all today: fasting from the world”. He added that the world he referred to is not “the world created and loved by God”, nor the people of the world “whom, on the contrary, we must always go meet, especially the poor, the last, the suffering”.

In fact, “mixing oneself with this world of suffering and marginalisation is paradoxically the best way of separating oneself from the world”, since it removes one from the “principle that the world rests on: selfishness”.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)