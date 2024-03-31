On public service broadcasting

Speaking to RAI managers and staff, Pope Francis said:

“In the field of information, serving means seeking and promoting truth, for example by countering the spread of fake news and devious plans of those seeking to influence public opinion in an ideological manner, lying and disintegrating the social fabric.

“It means serving the right of citizens to correct information, transmitted without prejudice, without rushing to conclusions but taking the time to understand and to reflect, countering cognitive pollution. It means ensuring a respectful pluralism of different opinions and sources.”

Wartime Easter

In an interview with Sat2000, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, said: “It will be a difficult Easter. I think of the loneliness of Jesus in Gethsemane, which is now shared by all of us.”

He described the situation in Gaza as “objectively intolerable”. “The weakness of the US creates a great dilemma, because, until now, there has always been someone to put things in order. Now there is no longer anyone to play this role, and we have to do it ourselves. I don’t know if, how, or when this will be possible.”

Doctors’ ‘no’ to euthanasia

The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland is opposing “the introduction of legislation supportive of assisted suicide because it is contrary to best medical practice”.

“Dying and death are part of a continuum of care for any person with a chronic or life limiting illness. Dying with dignity in our society is made possible by the delivery of compassionate, supportive, and expert care by physicians, nurses, health and social care professionals, and others working in hospitals, hospices, GP practices, and other community settings across our country.

“Such care and the people providing it, should be supported and funded.”

