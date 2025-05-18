Fundamental points of ‘Joy of the Gospel’

Addressing the College of Cardinals on May 10, Pope Leo spoke on fundamental points in Evangelii Gaudium (Joy of the Gospel), including “the return to the primacy of Christ in proclamation”; “the missionary conversion of the entire Christian community”; “growth in collegiality and synodality”; “attention to the sensus fidei, especially in its most authentic and inclusive forms, such as popular piety”; “loving care for the least and the rejected”; and “courageous and trusting dialogue with the contemporary world”.

Why Leo

In the same address he said he chose the name Leo XIV – “mainly because Pope Leo XIII, in his historic encyclical Rerum Novarum, addressed the social question in the context of the first great industrial revolution. In our own day, the Church offers everyone the treasury of her social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and developments in the field of artificial intelligence that pose new challenges for the defence of human dignity, justice and labour.”

Pray for vocations

In his Angelus address on May 11, the pope spoke of “the joy of praying with you and all the People of God for vocations, especially those to the priesthood and consecrated life. The Church has a great need for them. It is important that young men and women on their vocational journey find acceptance, listening and encouragement in their communities, and that they can look up to credible models of generous dedication to God and to their brothers and sisters.”

God loves us

In his first address when he was chosen as pope, he spoke of God’s love: “Evil will not prevail. All of us are in God’s hands. Let us move forward, without fear, together, hand in hand with God and with one another. We are followers of Christ. Christ goes before us. The world needs his light. Humanity needs him as the bridge that can lead us to God and his love. Help us, one and all, to build bridges through dialogue and encounter.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)