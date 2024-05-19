On May 2, the Church celebrated the World Day of Social Communications with the theme “Artificial Intelligence and the Wisdom of the Heart: Towards a Fully Human Communication”. These are quotes from the pope’s message:

Begin from heart

“At this time in history, which risks becoming rich in technology and poor in humanity, our reflections must begin with the heart. Only by adopting a spiritual way of viewing reality, only by recovering a wisdom of the heart, can we confront and interpret the newness of our time and rediscover the path to a fully human communication.”

Opportunity and danger

“Depending on the inclination of the heart, everything within our reach becomes an opportunity or a threat. Every technical extension of our humanity can be a means of loving service or of hostile domination. AI systems can help overcome ignorance and facilitate exchange of information between different peoples and generations. Yet they can be a source of ‘cognitive pollution’, a distortion of reality by partially or completely false narratives, believed and broadcast as if they were true. …Like every product of human intelligence, algorithms are not neutral. For this reason, there is need to act preventively, by proposing models of ethical regulation.”

Fodder for algorithms

“It is up to us to decide whether we will become fodder for algorithms or nourish our hearts with freedom without which we cannot grow in wisdom. Such wisdom matures by using time wisely and embracing our vulnerabilities. It grows in the covenant between generations, between those who remember the past and look ahead to the future. Only together can we increase our capacity for discernment and vigilance and for seeing things in the light of their fulfilment. Lest our humanity lose its bearings, let us seek the wisdom that was present before all things: it will help us also to put systems of AI at the service of a fully human communication.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)