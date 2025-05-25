Rediscover critical thinking

In an address to members of the Centesimus Annus pro Pontifice Foundation on May 17, Pope Leo XIV said:

“In the context of the ongoing digital revolution, we must rediscover, emphasise and cultivate our duty to train others in critical thinking, countering temptations to the contrary, which can also be found in ecclesial circles. There is so little dialogue around us; shouting often replaces it, not infrequently in the form of fake news and irrational arguments proposed by a few loud voices.

“Deeper reflection and study are essential, as well as a commitment to encounter and listen to the poor, who are a treasure for the Church and for humanity. Their viewpoints, though often disregarded, are vital if we are to see the world through God’s eyes. I urge you to let the voice of the poor be heard.”

A small leaven of unity

In his homily during the mass inaugurating his Petrine ministry last Sunday, Pope Leo said:

“In this our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth’s resources and marginalises the poorest. For our part, we want to be a small leaven of unity, communion and fraternity within the world. We want to say to the world, with humility and joy: look to Christ! Come closer to him! Welcome his word that enlightens and consoles!”

Speaking truth about humanity

In his first speech to the diplomatic corps, Pope Leo spoke about truth:

“The Church can never be exempted from speaking the truth about humanity and the world, resorting whenever necessary to blunt language that may initially create misunderstanding. Yet truth can never be separated from charity, which always has at its root a concern for the life and well-being of every man and woman. Truth enables us to confront all the more resolutely the challenges of our time, such as migration, the ethical use of artificial intelligence and the protection of our beloved planet Earth.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)