Spirit: powerful and gentle

In his homily during mass at St Peter’s Basilica on Pentecost Sunday, Pope Francis said the Holy Spirit acts with power and gentleness.

“The Spirit’s work in us is powerful, as symbolised by the signs of wind and fire, which are often associated with God’s power in the bible. At the same time, the Paraclete’s working in us is also gentle ... The wind and the fire do not destroy or reduce to ashes whatever they touch: one fills the house where the disciples are, the other rests gently, in the form of flames, on the head of each. Like the Apostles, we too are being sent forth to proclaim the Gospel to all.”

‘Teaching can change’

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg said that those working in favour of the cause of women’s ordination should “be cautious, take one step at a time, and then you might be able to go far”. He does not believe demonstrations are the right way to change things as this would “lead to polarisation and ultimately to the death of the Church”.

On the other hand, the Jesuit cardinal encouraged proponents to continue their efforts. The issue of the ordination of women, he said, is not an infallible doctrinal decision. “It can be changed. It needs arguments and time.”

Indifference: very ugly

During an interview with US network CBS, Pope Francis spoke about indifference, among other things:

“People wash their hands! There are so many Pontius Pilates on the loose… who see what is happening, the wars, the injustice, the crimes… and wash their hands. It’s indifference. That is what happens when the heart hardens… and becomes indifferent. Please, we have to get our hearts to feel again. We cannot remain indifferent in the face of such human dramas. The globalisation of indifference is a very ugly disease.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)