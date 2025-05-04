Extracts from Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re’s homily at Pope Francis’s funeral mass. It is considered to be a summary of Francis’s pontificate in the light of the Gospel.

Self-giving path

“The final image we have of him, which will remain etch­ed in our memory, is that of last Sunday, when Pope Francis, despite his serious health problems, wanted to give us his blessing from the balcony of St Peter’s basilica. He then came down to this square to greet the large crowd gathered while riding in the open-top popemobile. Despite his frailty and suffering towards the end, Pope Francis chose to follow the path of self-giving until the last day of his earthly life.”

He gave of himself

“He gave of himself by comforting and encouraging us with a message capable of reaching people’s hearts in a direct and immediate way. His charisma of welcome and listening, combined with a manner of behaviour in keeping with today’s sensitivities, touched hearts and sought to reawaken moral and spiritual sensibilities. Evangelisation was the guiding principle of his pontificate. With a clear missionary vision, he spread the joy of the Gospel, a joy that fills the hearts of all those who entrust themselves to God with confidence and hope.”

Gospel of mercy

“Pope Francis always placed the Gospel of mercy at the centre, repeatedly emphasising that God never tires of forgiving us. He always forgives, whatever the situation might be of the person who asks for forgiveness and returns to the right path. Mercy and the joy of the Gospel are two key words for Pope Francis. In contrast to what he called ‘the culture of waste’, he spoke of the culture of encounter and solidarity. He wanted to revive a worldwide aspiration to fraternity, because we are all children of the same Father who is in heaven. He often forcefully reminded us that we belong to the same human family.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)