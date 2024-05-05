The synod must be prophetic

Speaking to members of the Italian Catholic Action, Pope Francis said the October session of the synod is the “most challenging and important” stage – at which it must become “prophetic”.

“Now it is a matter of translating the work of the previous stages into choices that will give impetus and new life to the mission of the Church in our time. The most important thing of this synod is synodality. The subjects and topics (discussed) are there to advance this expression of the Church that is synodality. For this, there is a need for people forged in the Spirit, for ‘pilgrims of hope’… men and women capable of charting and walking new and challenging paths.”

Restructure, forgive debt

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the UN, said: “For many developing countries, debt has become an unsustainable burden that hinders their development. It is worrying that four in 10 of the global population live in countries where the government spends more on interest payments than on education or health. Through debt forgiveness and restructuring, developing countries are released from unsustainable debt, enabling them to make critical investments in healthcare, education, job creation, and social protection.”

More people going hungry

L’Osservatore Romano reported that while in 2016 there were 105 million people in 48 countries suffering hunger, the number has now grown to over 281 million in 59 countries.

“In addition to the situation in Gaza, where 81 per cent of families do not have access to clean water, Sudan has also suffered the greatest deterioration in its condition. Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Syria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Yemen also suffer from food crises.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)