Hope for the poor

On November 8, the World Day of the Poor, Pope Francis said:

“We witness growing anguish brought about by the suffering of the poor, but we slip into the resigned way of thinking of those who, moved by convenience or laziness, think “that’s life” and “there is nothing I can do”. Thus, Christian faith is reduced to a harmless devotion that does not disturb the powers-that-be and is incapable of generating a serious commitment to charity. While one part of the world is condemned to live in slums, while inequalities grow and the economy punishes the weakest, while society devotes itself to the idolatry of money and consumption, the poor and marginalised have no choice but to wait. Christian hope, fulfilled in Jesus and realised in his kingdom, needs us and our commitment, needs our faith expressed in works of charity, needs Christians who do not look the other way.”

Bishops in solidarity with immigrants

After Trump’s election, Arch­bishop Timothy Broglio, president of the US Catholic bishops, and other bishops, expressed solidarity with migrants:

“Compelled by the Gospel and recognising the inherent dignity of each person as a child of God, we stand in firm solidarity with our immigrant brothers and sisters who live and labour in the US. Our country deserves an immigration system that offers fair and generous pathways to full citizenship for immigrants living and working for many years within our borders. We need a system that provides permanent relief for childhood arrivals, helps families stay together, and welcomes refugees.”

Migrants are not invading barbarians

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, during a seminar, warned that “in rich countries, the globalisation process has undermined the structures of the welfare state by fostering the development of elitist and repressive oligarchies. The obsession with economic and financial efficiency benefits the ruling classes and leads to discrimination against the underprivileged, especially against migrants, who are treated as ‘invading barbarians’.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)