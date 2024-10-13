Vital role of the family

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the UN, emphasised the importance of the family to care for the young, the old and those in need:

“Children raised in a stable and supportive family environment tend to enjoy better health, as well as educational and economic outcomes. Parents are the primary educators of their children, and the family is the privileged school for learning generosity, sharing, and responsibility.”

Open to life

In his October 6 Angelus address, Pope Francis, said fidelity between married couples requires respect, honesty, and simplicity. The pope added that Christ destined marriage “to last not ‘as long as everything goes well’ but forever”. He added: “For spouses it is essential to be open to the gift of life, to the gift of children, that are the most beautiful fruit of love, the greatest blessing from God, a source of joy and hope for every home and all of society. Have children! Yesterday, it was the day of the Gendarmerie Corps, and a gendarme came with his eight children. It was beautiful to see him. Please be open to life, to what God may send you.”

Importance of relationships

One of the two spiritual assistants at the synod was Mother Maria Ignazia Angelini, OSB. She reflected on the parable of the Good Samaritan in the light of the first part of the synod’s working document, which deals with relationships. The Samaritan “leads others, entrusts, creates a network of relationships, weaves a culture of generosity”, depicting a Church as “a place where everyone is welcomed”.

“Our human nature is rooted in relationships. Therefore, sooner or later, there comes a moment in the life of each of us, in which we must choose whether to stop or move on. And – by stopping – choose whether and how to redesign the world and culture. Starting from free relationships.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)