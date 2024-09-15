Pope Francis’s 45th international apostolic journey took him to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore. Some quotes follow:

Unity in diversity

At a meeting with Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar at the Istiqlal Mosque, Indonesia, on September 5, attended by Hindu, Buddhist and Protestant representatives, the pope said: “Sometimes we think a meeting between religions is a matter of seeking common ground between different religious doctrines and beliefs no matter the cost. Such an approach may end up dividing us because the doctrines and dogmas of each religious experience are different. What really brings us closer is creating a connection in the midst of diversity, cultivating bonds of friendship, care and reciprocity.”

No imposition

After the meeting, the pope told the bishops of Indonesia: “Proclaiming the Gospel does not mean imposing our faith, placing it in opposition to that of others, or proselytising, it means sharing the joy of encountering Christ, always with great respect and fraternal affection for everyone.”

‘Keep the light of love burning’

In Papua New Guinea’s capital city, Pope Francis met poor and disabled children, and said: “None of us is like anyone else, because we are all unique in God’s eyes. It’s not only that there is hope for everyone, but I would add each one of us has a role and mission in the world that no one else can fulfil. Carrying out our mission will also give us a lot of joy in ways that are different to each person. We are all beautiful gifts from God, a treasure for one another. Keep the light of love burning.”

And celebrating mass at Port Moresby Stadium, Papua New Guinea, on September 8, the pope said: “Jesus encourages his people and, even amid difficulties and suffering, invites them to raise their eyes to a horizon of hope and to a future where God is coming to save us. He is the Messiah whom the Father sent so that the downhearted might find courage, sinners be forgiven, the blind gain sight, and the deaf finally hear.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)