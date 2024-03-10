RE/MAX Malta has recently organised its annual convention, which brought together esteemed associates from across the region to celebrate their achievements and acknowledge exceptional performance within the real estate industry over 2023.

This year’s convention, departing from the traditional gala format, embraced a more dynamic and interactive approach, fostering engagement and collaboration among attendees.

The convention was presided over by TV and radio personality Keith Demicoli, who served as the master of ceremonies.

The event also featured a keynote speech by world-renowned RE/MAX Collection trainer Baris Kilicarslan, an industry expert known for his expertise in real estate trends and strategies. Other than RE/MAX, some of Barış’s clients include Hilton, HP, Vodafone, Ferrero, Bosch and Hyundai. He is also the author of a bestselling book titled Codes of Sales.

During the event, Kilicarslan shared valuable insights and inspiration with attendees, offering advice to how to navigate the evolving landscape of the local real estate market.

This year’s convention introduced a set of new awards, recognising the highest contract-closing associates and offices, further elevating the prestige of the event and honouring outstanding achievements within the RE/MAX network.

Attendees pointed to the outstanding standards to which ‘Celebrating Excellence’ was organised and executed, showcasing a dedicated focus on detail and a commitment to providing an exceptional experience for all participants.

Philip Incorvaja of RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point emerged as the recipient of the Highest Service Fees Generated Award in the sales division, while Malcolm Caruana of RE/MAX Crown Letting − Sliema clinched the title in the letting division.

RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point, RE/MAX Crown Letting − Sliema, and RE/MAX Superior − Fgura emerged as frontrunners on numerous occasions, underscoring their exemplary performance and stellar contributions throughout the year.

Furthermore, the event was marked by a poignant moment as Josie Theuma, a dedicated member of the company for two decades, bid farewell upon his retirement. Amid an emotional atmosphere, he received a standing ovation from the crowd before proceeding to recognise the group’s top performers of 2023, categorising them into bronze, silver, gold, platinum and, most notably, the diamond performance achievers.

These are Alan Borg Cole (RE/MAX Estates − Balluta), Dean Camilleri (RE/MAX South − Marsascala), Manuel Borg (RE/MAX Excellence − Piazzetta), Mark Micallef (RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point), Nadine Busuttil (RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point), Nathan Charlesworth (RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point), Onyx Dimech (RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point) and Philip Incorvaja (RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point).

The evening concluded with the presentation of company awards to recipients from various regions across RE/MAX Malta.

RE/MAX Malta’s newly−appointed CEO, Sam Zammit, remarked: “This annual convention has been a true celebration of our collective achievements and the dedication of all our members. It’s inspiring to see the passion and commitment that drive our team to excel albeit the ever-changing market dynamics.

A testament to our collective dedication and resilience

“I’m immensely proud of what we have accomplished together and I look forward to continuing driving the brand and its people to the forefront of the industry.”

RE/MAX Malta chairperson Kevin Buttigieg added: “The annual convention serves as a testament to our collective dedication and resilience. It is a time to celebrate not only our achievements but also the unwavering commitment of our associates, managers, franchise owners, office administrators and staff at our Regional Office…

“I am proud of the excellent results we have achieved together and am excited about the future that lies ahead.”

The awards

Special awards

Most RE/MAX Priority Listings Generated

Winner (sales): Patrick Spiteri, RE/MAX Superior − Fgura

Most RE/MAX Priority Listings Sold

Winner (sales): Shaun Vassallo, RE/MAX Masters − Qormi

Most RE/MAX Priority Listed to Sold Ratio (Office)

Winner (sales): RE/MAX Superior − Fgura managed by Isaac Ben Daoud

Office awards

Most Listings Generated

Winner (letting): RE/MAX First − St Julian’s managed by Trevor Gauci Maistre

Winner (sales): RE/MAX Superior − Fgura managed by Isaac Ben Daoud

Most Transactions Generated

Winner (letting): RE/MAX Crown Letting − Sliema managed by Alex Schembri

Winner (sales): RE/MAX Superior − Fgura managed by Isaac Ben Daoud

Highest Volume Generated

Winner (sales): RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point managed by Darren Frendo

Highest Service Fees Generated

Winner (letting): RE/MAX Crown Letting − Sliema managed by Alex Schembri

First runner-up (letting): RE/MAX JK Letting managed by Dre Mfisud

Second runner-up (letting): RE/MAX Elite − Sliema managed by Lorraine Bonnici

Winner (sales): RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point managed by Darren Frendo

First runner-up (sales): RE/MAX Excellence − Piazzetta managed by Manuel Borg

Second runner-up (sales): RE/MAX Crown − Sliema managed by Carmen Valletta

Highest Service Fees Generated per Capita

Winner (letting): RE/MAX Crown Letting − Sliema managed by Alex Schembri

First runner-up (letting): RE/MAX Property Centre − Victoria, Gozo managed by Edith Camilleri

Second runner-up (letting): RE/MAX First − St Julian’s managed by Trevor Gauci Maistre

Winner (sales): RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point managed by Darren Frendo

First runner-up (sales): RE/MAX Premium − St Julian’s managed by Elton Laferla

Second runner-up (sales): RE/MAX Excellence − Piazzetta managed by Manuel Borg

Most Transactions Concluded

Winner (sales): RE/MAX Superior − Fgura managed by Isaac Ben Daoud

Highest Volume Concluded

Winner (sales): RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point managed by Darren Frendo

Associate awards

Most Listings Generated

Winner (letting): Pablo Madrigal, RE/MAX First − St Julian’s

Winner (sales): Alexander Borg, RE/MAX North − Qawra

Most Own Listings Rented

Winner (letting): Jolene Bugeja, RE/MAX Property Centre − Victoria, Gozo

Most Own Listings Sold

Winner (sales): Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point

Most Transactions Generated

Winner (letting): Karina Mara do Nascimento, RE/MAX Crown Letting − Sliema

First runner-up (letting): Jolene Bugeja, RE/MAX Property Centre − Victoria, Gozo

Second runner-up (letting): Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Crown Letting − Sliema

Most Konvenji Signed

Winner (sales): Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point

First runner-up (sales): Alexander Borg, RE/MAX North − Qawra

Second runners-up (sales): Cristiana Azzopardi, RE/MAX Property Centre − Victoria, Gozo, Thomas Meachen, RE/MAX Edge − Attard, and Shaun Vassallo, RE/MAX Masters − Qormi

Rookie of the Year

Winner (letting): Wendy Sanger, RE/MAX Elite − Sliema

Winner (sales): Cristina Sant Cassar, RE/MAX North − Qawra

Highest Service Fees Generated

Winner (residential letting): Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Crown Letting − Sliema

Winner (commercial letting): Trevor Gauci Maistre, RE/MAX First − St Julian’s

Winner (overall letting): Malcolm Caruana, RE/MAX Crown Letting − Sliema

First runner-up (overall letting): Karina Mara do Nascimento, RE/MAX Crown Letting − Sliema

Second runner-up (overall letting): Jason Aquilina, RE/MAX Excellence − Piazzetta

Winner (sales): Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point

First runner-up (sales): Onyx Dimech, RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point

Second runner-up (sales): Manuel Borg, RE/MAX Excellence − Piazzetta

Most Contracts Concluded

Winner (sales): Joseph Cassar, RE/MAX Property Centre − Victoria, Gozo

First runner-up (sales): Ritienne Calleja, RE/MAX Central − Birkirkara

Second runner−up (sales): Shaun Vassallo, RE/MAX Masters − Qormi

Highest Service Fees Concluded

Winner (sales): Nadine Busuttil, RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point

First runner-up (sales): Philip Incorvaja, RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point

Second runner-up (sales): Mark Micallef, RE/MAX Specialists − Tigné Point

www.remax-malta.com