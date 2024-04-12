RE/MAX Malta has continued to solidify its commercial wing with the opening of RE/MAX Commercial Partners in Msida, spearheaded by its franchise owner and manager, Andre Mifsud. With nearly a decade of experience within RE/MAX Malta, Mifsud brings invaluable insight to the forefront, making the office a premier destination for commercial property solutions.

Kevin Buttigieg, chairman of RE/MAX Malta, expressed excitement, saying: "The debut of RE/MAX Commercial Partners signifies our commitment to diversified services. We’ve worked with Andre for many years, having seen him grow and achieve superb results. He’s now taking the next step of his career – a truly proud moment for us."

Focused on commercial property sales and leasing, a market segment which has been a RE/MAX Malta stronghold for many years, RE/MAX commercial partners caters to a diverse clientele across various industries. Sam Zammit, CEO of RE/MAX Malta, underscores the strategic significance of the expansion, emphasizing Mifsud's adeptness in navigating commercial real estate intricacies.

The introduction of RE/MAX Commercial Partners heralds a new era for RE/MAX Malta, marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and client satisfaction. For businesses and investors in search of premium commercial property solutions, the Msida office presents unparalleled expertise and opportunities.

RE/MAX Commercial Partners is part of the RE/MAX Malta Group, the leading real estate network in Malta. With 20 years of successful operation in Malta, RE/MAX Malta offers a comprehensive range of services to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. Its network of highly skilled, reputable professionals is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving outstanding results.