RE/MAX Malta have announced the opening of RE/MAX Finest, a new office located on Sliema’s prestigious Tower Road, designed to provide exceptional real estate services. While strategically based in a sought-after location, the office’s reach extends beyond Sliema, offering comprehensive sales and letting solutions across the entire island.

Led by Alex Schembri and Malcolm Caruana, this duo brings a wealth of experience and an innovative approach to the venture. With over 20 years in the industry, Schembri has built a reputation as one of Malta’s most trusted negotiators. His deep understanding of the market and strong network of clients, including investors and developers, make him a key player in the industry. Specializing in premium properties in Sliema, St Julian’s, and Madliena, Schembri is known for going above and beyond to exceed client expectations.

Caruana, on the other hand, brings a fresh perspective, having spent over four years with RE/MAX specializing in high-end property rentals. His ability to pair tenants with Malta’s finest properties and his hands-on approach have earned him a loyal client base. Inspired by his success, Malcolm now takes on a leadership role as a franchise owner, a significant milestone in his career.

With a strong, established team of sales and letting associates, RE/MAX Finest is aiming to expand with like-minded professionals. Each member is dedicated to providing tailored solutions, whether assisting first-time buyers, seasoned investors, or landlords looking to maximize their returns. With a strong focus on collaboration and continuous development, the team works closely with clients to ensure seamless transactions and exceptional outcomes.

RE/MAX Malta said the launch of RE/MAX Finest comes at a pivotal time, addressing the growing demand for professional real estate services in Malta.

“RE/MAX Finest is an exciting addition to our network. Alex and Malcolm bring a perfect blend of expertise, energy, and vision to this office,” said Kevin Buttigieg, chairman of RE/MAX Malta. “Together with their skilled team, they are well-positioned to set new benchmarks in delivering exceptional real estate services across Malta.”

Echoing this sentiment, Sam Zammit, CEO of RE/MAX Malta, added: “The opening of RE/MAX Finest reflects the dynamic nature of Malta’s real estate market. With experienced leadership and a team committed to excellence, this office is uniquely equipped to address the needs of our client-base in an ever-changing market.”