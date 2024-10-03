Remote working has become part of everyday corporate life and how companies deal withthe challenges it produces can define the success or failure of their teams.

Lockdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have changed the way that working fromhome is viewed and offering remote working has become a crucial factor in attracting top talent, including in Malta.

Flexibility and a work-life balance are now key expectations of employees, while there arecost savings for both staff and companies due to less commuting and reduced overheadsrelating to on-site facilities, while sickness days have also reduced. Agnieszka Chowdhury, Senior HR Manager at Malta-based sportsbook provider Altenar, said: “Employees feel more comfortable working from home while dealing with mild illnesses instead of taking a sick leave. It also reduces the chance of spreading illnesses with other employees.

“In the past, employees who felt unwell would have stayed at home, rested, and recovered. Nowadays, many employees feel an unspoken pressure to continue working from home when they’re sick, rather than taking a proper day off.

“It is in the company's best interest to encourage employees to take sick leave when needed and promote a supportive culture that values work-life balance.

”While there are benefits to remote working and despite the advances in technology, there are undoubtedly some major challenges including training, communication and the lack of spontaneous collaboration and innovation.

Angelina Silina, Marketing Director at Altenar, said: “With all the advantages of remote work, I would like to remind you that this scheme works effectively only in a team of established specialists.

“Any junior requires much more time to learn something remotely in comparison to being inan office side by side with a team leader. Besides the professional skills, we learn how tocommunicate, feel the mood of each other and offer support if needed. Those things create an atmosphere which inspires us to share our ideas and discuss insights.

“Non-verbal communication tells you more about a person than verbal, and often a videocamera is not able to convey these moments. We need a real society, not a virtual one, inorder to inspire someone or be inspired.

“We ‘charge’ each other and this energy is much stronger when we are in the same room. Iknow a lot of people who have suffered professional burnout by working from home. Working in the office helps with a healthy daily routine, training and small things like coffee breaks with your colleagues and life communication.

”There are many strategies to dealing with the issues caused by remote working but Marc Berghoff, Executive Coach at UP Your Level, suggests three key approaches.

1. Establish clear communications and expectations

It is crucial to have a clear structure for both internal and external communication, with transparency throughout. Topics like communication and meeting frequency should be clearly defined. Use tools that facilitate a synchronous communication (e.g. project management tools like Asana or communication platforms like Slack). Set clear boundaries for meetings, focusing on their frequency and necessity. Additionally, adopting a practice of time-blocking on calendars can help show what you are working on, including breaks and development activities like reading or researching.

2. Focus on results/outcome-based management

Instead of monitoring employees’ time, measure success based on results. If one employee achieves excellent results in fewer hours and another does not meet expectations despite working longer hours, praise the efficient worker. An example of effective outcome-based management is Sahil Lavingia’s approach at Gumroad, which provides a fresh perspective on how company culture can evolve.

3. Support employee well-being and work-life alignment

The lines between personal and professional life can quickly blur when working remotely. Encourage practices that help maintain mental and physical health, such as dressing forwork and taking a short walk to simulate a commute. This helps establish clear boundariesfor work and personal time.