Auto Sales Ltd. - Kind’s has announced the launch of a Renault and Dacia Open Week, offering customers the opportunity to supercharge their driving experience while unlocking savings of up to €4,000 on the latest Renault and Dacia models.

From April 15-20, car enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike are invited to visit the Renault and Dacia Showroom at Mosta Road, Lija, Malta or Eucharist Mercieca Auto Ltd.’s Showroom, Mgarr Road, Victoria, Gozo, to take advantage of these exclusive offers and discounts across a wide range of vehicles.

During the Open Week event, visitors can explore the impressive line-up of Renault and Dacia models, including the versatile Renault Captur, the sporty Renault Arkana, and the eco-friendly Renault Megane E-Tech 100% Electric. Additionally, Dacia enthusiasts can discover unbeatable deals on popular models like the Sandero Stepway, Duster, and Jogger.

“Now is your chance to own your dream vehicle while immersing yourself in the latest innovative technology both brands have to offer,” said Mark Testaferrata Moroni Viani, general manager at Auto Sales Ltd.

In addition to exclusive discounts, visitors to the Open Week event can also enjoy personalised test drives, expert advice from our knowledgeable sales team, and flexible financing options to suit every budget.

For more information, contact sales@autosales.com.mt or visit Kind’s Facebook page.