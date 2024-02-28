Renault has announced that it will introduce a new crossover later in 2024, which is being named the Symbioz.

Set to be revealed in the spring, it is one of several new Renaults going on sale this year. The new C-segment crossover will slot between the Captur and Arkana in Renault’s increasingly crowded SUV range, and takes its name from the ancient Greek word ‘Symbiosis’, meaning ‘living together’.

Renault says that the name illustrates a car where ‘passengers are at one with their vehicle and environment’.

Details are still fairly limited, but Renault has confirmed that the Symbioz will only be sold as a hybrid, and it will use the same 143bhp 1.6-litre petrol-electric powertrain as the Clio, Captur and Arkana, which the firm promises will offer ‘low fuel consumption’. It will rival the Kia Niro and Toyota C-HR, too.

