Renewable energy schemes and the feed-in tariffs are being extended for another year, the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) said on Thursday. Applications will be accepted from this Friday.

The Feed in Tariff initiative offers households and businesses a fixed rate of 15c/kWh for electricity generated through grid-connected renewables for 20 years.

The government is this year allocating €4,800,000 for the renewable energy systems for households. Applicants who invest in photovoltaic and battery storage systems in their homes may benefit from the following refund options:

• Option A - PV system with standard solar inverter: 50% of eligible costs up to a maximum of €2,500 per system and €625/kWp.

• Option B – PV system with hybrid inverter: 50% of eligible costs up to a maximum of €3,000 per system and €750/kWp

.• Option C – Hybrid/Battery inverter and battery: 80% of eligible costs of the Battery Storage up to a maximum of €7,200 per system and €720/kWh plus 80% of eligible costs of the Hybrid inverter up to a maximum of €1,800 per system and €450/kWp.

• Option D – Battery Storage only: 80% of eligible costs of the Battery Storage up to a maximum of €7,200 per system and €720/kWh.

When applying for Option B, a prospective applicant may also apply for Option D. Beneficiaries of a RES grant installing a new PV(Option A or B) will also benefit from a FIT of 10c5/kWh for 20 years.

Ing. Marjohn Abela said that REWS is also launching four invitations to bid (ITB) for entrepreneurs to invest in the development of large renewable energy projects such as solar farms and wind turbines.

“Each call will include two categories. The first category is for the installation of renewable energy systems with capacities from 40kW up to less than 200kW, while the second category is open for larger systems, from 200kW up to less than 1,000kW.”

The ITBs will be issued as follows:

Calls for investment in large renewable energy projects.

More information will be available on the REWS website from March 1. Prospective applicants may also contact REWS on email (enquiry@rews.org.mt) or telephone 2295 5000, or call the Servizz.gov helpline 153.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said grid-connected renewables were one of the most effective means for households and businesses to reduce their carbon footprints.

She said her ministry has also launched new initiatives to encourage large-scale investments in offshore floating wind and solar farms. It will soon be issuing a call for investors to develop offshore floating wind farms in Malta’s exclusive economic zone.