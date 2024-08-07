Identità, the state agency responsible for identity matters, said on Wednesday that property owners who receive mail addressed to individuals who do not live in their properties should report the matter to the police. Where a foreigner is involved, the owner must also inform Identità’s Compliance Unit

There have been a host of complaints over the past weeks, with the situation blamed on false addresses given in a suspected ID cards scam.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi earlier this month filed a sworn application in court where he said that since 2015, some 18,000 identity cards had been issued based on marriage certificates and other documents fabricated by Identità officials.

RELATED STORIES VIP parties, corruption and fraud: Lawyer ‘uncovers’ ID card racket

But Identità said on Wednesday that there may be various reasons why property owners receive mail addressed to people who do not live at their properties

These include the lessee failing to notify the agency that he has changed his residence, the same lessee failing to notify private companies and service providers of a change of address, the property owner failing to submit the De-Registration Form, or persons deceptively and illegally making use of the address.

"Property owners who receive mail addressed to individuals who are not residing in their properties should report it to the nearest police station. If the person using the address is a foreigner, the owner must inform Identità’s Compliance Unit," the agency said.

Owners can download the De-Registration Form from https://identita.gov.mt/expatriates-unit-property-deregistration/, fill in the required details, and submit the necessary documents listed in section 5 of the application. The completed application can be emailed to landlords.identita@gov.mt."

The agency reminded property owners of their legal obligations to register and de-register rentals accordingly and stressed that the De-Registration Form should be used by property owners who rent to foreign residents, after the tenant has vacated the property.

Following a change of address, foreign tenants need to regularise their presence in Malta and submit a Change of Address form, declaring their new address. Their Residence Permit would otherwise be revoked, the agency said.

Property contract submitted with residence permit application must be 'notarised'

The agency also pointed out that as from September 1, 2024, any property lease contract submitted with a residence permit application must be signed by a notary, lawyer, or legal procurator. "No application will be accepted unless the contract is notarised" it said.

All residence permit applications, including supporting evidence, will be assessed and validated by various stakeholders. Based on this review, a recommendation would be made on whether the application should be approved or rejected. Based on that advice, Identità would either issue a Residence Document or a Permit, or reject the application.

Service providers urged to verify addresses

Identita urged companies and service providers to verify clients addresses when a service is requested.

"Identità declares that it cannot be held liable when false or fraudulent information is intentionally provided to businesses, entities, or local suppliers, it said.

PN MP suspects that his property is being used for fake ID cards

On Wednesday, Nationalist MP Albert Buttigieg said that he suspected that his property had been used for ID card fraud after he received letters addressed to people he had never heard of.

Buttigieg said he recently found four letters from the mobile service company EPIC addressed to four individuals who did not live in his Gżira property.

“I ask: Are these the fake ID cards that Jason Azzopardi wrote and spoke about?” Buttigieg said on Facebook.

“The minister (Home Affairs Minister Byron Cammilleri) should order an investigation to determine which identity cards are genuine and which are not,” Buttigieg told Times of Malta.

He said he would be reporting the issue to the police.

The PN MP also asked whether Epic accepts applications without being shown physical ID cards.

Another person, who preferred not to be named, gave a nearly identical story, saying he received letters from Epic addressed to people who have never lived in his property.

Questions were sent to Epic.

Last March, two Indian nationals were charged with submitting forged lease documents to Identita.

The owner of a Naxxar apartment where Kandala Siva and Dasari Saiteja were registered to be living testified that the pair did not live there.

However, magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace acquitted Siva and Saiteja after concluding that they were unaware the documents they handed to Identità were false.

The man who allegedly set up the forged leasing documents, Anil Kumar Ghanta, was an agent who charged the pair thousands to migrate to Malta.

Ghanta has been charged in India with criminal breach of trust, forgery, and cheating related to the manipulation of funds.