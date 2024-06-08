Christophe Deloire, head of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based press freedom group, died on Saturday aged 53, the organisation said.

Deloire died as a result of cancer, Reporters Without Borders said in a statement to AFP.

A former newspaper and television reporter, he had been at the helm of the media watchdog since 2012, transforming RSF "into a global champion for the defence of journalism," the statement said.

"Journalism was his life's struggle, which he waged with unshakeable conviction," said Reporters Without Borders, which is widely known by its French initials RSF.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation also reacted to news of Deloire's death with sadness.

"Under his direction, RSF has been a constant source of support and inspiration in the pursuit of justice for Daphne’s assassination and instrumental in defining the campaign for accountability as emblematic of justice for journalists’ murders everywhere," the Foundation said.

"His commitment to press freedom and accountability were unwavering. His loss will be felt deeply by his colleagues and associates around the world, by all those whose causes he has championed, but most of all by those closest to him, especially his wife and son. As for us, we will remain eternally grateful for all that he has done and will remember him."

RSF, launched in 1985 in the southern French town of Montpellier by four journalists, has become a thorn in the side of autocratic and despotic regimes around the world which would prefer to muzzle the media.

The group has had no fear of angering powerful figures, labelling leaders such as Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "predators" of press freedom.

It has repeatedly condemned press freedom restrictions in Russia since Putin launched the war against Ukraine in 2022.

The group also launched a package of satellite news channels catering to Russia, much of it produced by exiled Russian journalists.