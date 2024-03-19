Civil society group Repubblika has condemned the prime minister's refusal to apologise after being found guilty of unethical behaviour by the Standards Commissioner.

On Monday, parliament’s Standards in Public Life Committee unanimously agreed to publish a Standards Commissioner report.

According to the report, Robert Abela refused to apologise for having breached ethics over a Facebook advert when the commissioner for standards in public life offered to close the case if the prime minister did so.

Abela argued the complaint was “frivolous”.

In its statement, Repubblika described Abela's refusal as "grievous".

It said the prime minister had used the people's taxes in an unethical way and was refusing to apologise for his behaviour, promoting impunity by not shouldering responsibility.

He was also sending the message that one could abuse his position and use public funds immorally.

Such behaviour promoted a country where the strongest did what they wanted, even if this was not right.

Repubblika reiterated the need for the government's public expenditure on publicity to be regulated by law.