Rule-of-law NGO Repubblika has demanded the criminalisation of environmental destruction as part of a 64-page anti-corruption manifesto.

Launched on Saturday, the manifesto lists the criminalisation of ecocide, that is the crime of corruption at the expense of the environment, as one of its 10 priority points.

The NGO said Malta's environment has long suffered criminal infiltration.

It pledged to campaign for the proper implementation of a new EU directive on criminalising offences against the environment.

The directive requires member states to recognise civil society organisations working in this space as having the legal standing to intervene in criminal proceedings.

Repubblika appealed to other civil society organisations to join its efforts in prioritising and coordinating anti-corruption initiatives to give civil society to monitor the conduct of public authorities, as well as denouncing wrongdoing whenever it is revealed.

The NGO lists its main priority point as renewing pressure on the authorities to implement the recommendations of a public inquiry into journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

Repubblika said its report was published in redacted form to remove references that may fall foul of a court decree regarding any commentary surrounding the assassination.

The journalist was killed by a car bomb in October 2017.

The public inquiry into her assassination was concluded in 2021. The inquiry’s recommendations for strong anti-corruption laws and the introduction of unexplained wealth orders, have been ignored by the government.

Repubblika is advocating for the creation of special anti-corruption magistrates equipped with judicial police reporting directly to them.

Manuel Delia, Vicki Ann Cremona and Paula Fleri Soler at the press conference. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

It says this will help ward off the Attorney General’s ability to “frustrate” the work of investigating magistrates, as well as the police’s unwillingness to act.

The NGO wants criminal assets confiscated by the state to be put to use for social enterprises, civil society, community work or public purposes.

Repubblika said corruption is being used as an asset in the arsenal of criminal organisations to encroach on the public space in which they conduct their activities.

Criminal organisations involved in drugs, arms and human trafficking use corruption to influence and control public policy and law enforcement, it said.

The NGO wants to promote the introduction of transparency on any decisions taken not to prosecute a crime linked to corruption, as well as a “workable” freedom of information act.

Repubblika president Vicki Ann Cremona said it is important that people granted political power are subject to constant scrutiny.

“This is why we argue for the liberation of our independent media, which today functions under conditions that enabled the murder of a journalist,” Cremona said.