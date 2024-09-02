In today’s rapidly evolving global landscape, research and innovation are becoming essential drivers of economic growth, high-quality job creation and knowledge advancement. The road to future prosperity lies in the ability to cultivate a robust research and innovation ecosystem.

Successful investment in these areas is not merely about securing immediate economic returns but also relies on building a resilient, knowledge-based economy, capable of addressing complex challenges, seizing new opportunities and, most importantly, enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.

Networking in research fosters collaboration by interconnecting researchers who possess complementary skills and expertise, leading to more innovative and comprehensive research-project proposals.

The networking initiatives offered by Xjenza Malta are meant to empower researchers to participate in conferences, thus promoting collaboration, exchange of ideas and access to new tools and funding opportunities.

Xjenza Malta’s research funding remains pivotal in creating a vibrant research ecosystem. In fact, FUSION, Malta’s national research funding programme, is primarily aimed at fostering research growth in both academia and industry.

FUSION ensures that groundbreaking ideas can be developed from inception all the way to market readiness, keeping Malta at the cutting edge of technological and scientific progress, while contributing to global knowledge.

The FUSION budget has seen a steady increase over the past few years, growing from €2.2 million in 2020 to €5 million in 2024. This upward trajectory is set to continue, in line with the electoral pledge to raise the budget up to €8.2 million annually by the end of the current legislative period in 2027.

Following a comprehensive audit by the National Audit Office in 2023, the FUSION programme was recognised for its exemplary administration, characterised by good governance, accountability and transparency. This achievement resulted in Xjenza Malta receiving the prestigious ‘Best Practice in Good Governance Award 2024’ by the public service.

FUSION provides funding for basic research, supporting projects that explore new scientific hypotheses, while also backing applied research that turns discoveries into practical solutions. Additionally, FUSION offers commercialisation grants, helping researchers develop prototypes that can bring innovations to market.

The importance of research funding lies in its ability to turn visionary ideas into market-ready solutions - Melchior Cini

Together, these initiatives are meant to contribute to the growth of the Maltese research landscape, drive economic growth and deliver tangible benefits to society.

Through targeted research funding under FUSION, researchers and industry partners have developed new technologies that significantly improve the efficiency and lifespan of widely used devices. These innovations have resulted in the filing of international patents and paved the way for the creation of products that offer substantial benefits.

The journey from research to commercialisation, supported by dedicated research funding, exemplifies how investment in research can bring about transformative solutions with far-reaching impacts.

Moreover, research funding not only fuels technological advancements but also supports the education and training of future researchers. Projects that received such funding involve the development of cutting-edge systems, which not only advance the state of the art but also provide invaluable learning opportunities for students and researchers.

This ecosystem of innovation fosters the creation of spin-off projects, attracts further investment and establishes a foundation for sustained technological progress.

Overall, the importance of research funding lies in its ability to turn visionary ideas into market-ready solutions, while simultaneously building the expertise and infrastructure needed for future innovations.

Melchior Cini is the director of research and innovation at Xjenza Malta.