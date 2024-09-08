Berenice Beverley Zammit, a performance consultant and coach, researcher, lecturer and professional violinist, was recently awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy by the Royal College of Music, London.

Her PhD investigated pre-performance routines and strategies adopted by professional musicians to enhance performance and help cope with performance anxiety.

Zammit said her research is the first of its kind to provide insight on this area.

“It makes a significant contribution to the literature, including providing information to other musicians and music students to adopt, adapt and perhaps change existing pre-performance routines to enhance their performance,” she said.

She added that it is also the first research to explore the impact of physical activity and exercise on professional musicians’ well-being, and importantly, on professional musicians’ perceived impact of physical activity on performance.

Zammit has been invited to present her findings in various international conferences around Europe and beyond. She continues to put her research into practice, helping performing artists enhance their performance through her coaching and consultancy.

The costs associated with the award of the degree were part-supported by the Malta Government Scholarship Scheme (MGSS).