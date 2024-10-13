A recent research project carried out by Arnold Mugliett explores the role of social justice advocacy within the Maltese counselling profession. The study sheds light on how counsellors in Malta incorporate social justice advocacy into their practice, both inside and beyond the counselling room.

The research adds to the body of literature recognising social justice advocacy as the fifth force in counselling. It highlights counsellors’ commitment to advocating for social justice as an integral part of their professional identity.

Drawing on in-depth interviews with five Maltese counsellors, Mugliett’s study reveals that these professionals see social justice advocacy not just as an option but as a fundamental aspect of their work.

The counsellors shared that their motivation stems from personal experiences of injustice, voluntary work experiences and family influences, which have instilled in them a deep sense of responsibility towards advocating for those who are marginalised.

One of the key findings of the study is the emphasis on cultural competence and client empowerment within the counselling room. Counsellors highlighted the importance of understanding the diverse cultural backgrounds of their clients and using this knowledge to empower them. This approach aligns with the broader goals of social justice by ensuring that clients are not just passive recipients of support but active participants in their own journey towards overcoming challenges.

The study also delves into the unique context of Malta, where the small island’s politics and close-knit community play a significant role in the way social justice advocacy is practised. The counsellors emphasised the importance of collaboration with other professionals to address social injustices effectively. They also noted that the personal impact of this advocacy work is profound, with many counsellors stressing the need for self-care and adherence to ethical standards to sustain their long-term involvement in this.

Interestingly, while the study acknowledges the counsellors’ efforts beyond the counselling room, it also suggests that a better balance could be struck between social justice advocacy inside the counselling room and beyond.

The research offers valuable insights into the ways Maltese counsellors are striving to make social justice a core aspect of their profession. It calls for further reflection and training to enhance the integration of social justice advocacy in counselling practices.

The research project was conducted as part of the Master in Counselling degree at the University of Malta’s Faculty for Social Well-Being, under the supervision of Dione Mifsud.

It was supported by the Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme (TESS) administered by the education ministry.