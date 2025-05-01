A reserve juror in the trial of four men accused of two high-profile murders has been disqualified after he was found with an electronic tablet, in breach of strict court rules.

The man was one of six reserve jurors selected for the trial of Robert and Adrian Agius (known as Tal-Maksar), Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio. Two of the accused are alleged to have supplied the bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. All four men also stand charged with involvement in the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

The issue came to light when the man's wife contacted the court, saying: “Mr, my husband has a tablet in his possession and is trying to communicate with me. I do not want any trouble.”

Jurors and reserve jurors are banned from possessing electronic devices and may only contact family members in the presence of court staff.

Deputy registrar Joyce Agius told the court on Thursday that she spoke to the reserve juror in question after dinner. He immediately admitted to having the device and showed officials where he kept it, beneath the last drawer in the chest of drawers in his room.

The man allegedly told them that he sent messages to his wife and son, informing them about the clothes he needed and instructing his son to clean the backyard and take care of the plants in the garden.

The development will not immediately affect the trial, which continues on Thursday. The man was one of six reserve jurors, chosen in case someone from the main jury falls ill or needs to be replaced. Nine people make up the main jury in this trial - the foreman and eight jurors.

The Criminal Court heard that the other jurors are unaware of the incident.

Defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia asked Micallef whether other searches were carried out, to which he said no.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima told the defence “they are judges as much as me in this case and unless there is reasonable suspicion we cannot go carrying out a search on them.”

Court expert Martin Bajada was handed the tablet and the court phone and ordered to analyse the devices. The Criminal Court ordered the continuation of the trial and noted down the defence position, who declared that they were reserving their rights until the outcome of the analysis.

Following a short break, Madam Justice Edwina Grima told the parties that they had another issue relating to the jurors.

This time around, one of the jurors fell ill. A doctor took the stand and told the Criminal Court, that ordinary juror needs three days of rest. The doctor also examined three to four other jurors, who were deemed fit to continue presiding over the trial. The Criminal Court exempted the juror in question and ordered that the first reserve juror takes his place.

The jury in the case comprises three women, and six men as well. There were originally three female and three male reserve jurors.