Updated at 5.20pm with video

Civil Protection Department advised residents in the area of Mġarr to keep their windows closed after a large grass fire erupted in the valley on Sunday afternoon.

Motorists and the public were also urged to avoid the area.

Drone footage showing the results of the large grass fire in Mġarr valley

Times of Malta was informed the fire broke out at about 3pm and how the grass fire sparked gas cyclinders kept in storage rooms in the valley to explode.

In a Facebook post, the Civil Protection Department posted a video the moment the gas cyclinders exploded.

Firefights and members of the Civil Protection Department were soon on the scene tackling the fire.

No injuries had been reported at the time of writing.