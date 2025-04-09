The Valletta Design Cluster is hosting a lecture and book signing in French on Marie Caroline of Austria, Queen of Naples and sister of Marie Antoinette, on April 9 at 6.30pm. The lecture will be delivered by historian Alain Blondy.

Of all the sovereigns of the 18th century, Marie Caroline was the one who found the least favour in the eyes of her contemporaries and later historians.

Initially praised by the enlightened, she was rejected by them when she vehemently opposed the French Revolution, which took away Marie-Antoinette, her favourite sister.

