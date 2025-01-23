The Rialto theatre in Cospicua will be restored with an additional floor, new cinema, and a new theatre after getting the green light from the Planning Authority.

The Grade 2 scheduled historic theatre built in 1956 – which is owned by the Labour Party - will be restored whilst also extending the roof to add a 'multi-purpose' venue.

The Art Deco theatre will also be interlinked with a social club, a restaurant, and a proposed boutique hotel.

The application filed by Rialto Operation Ltd was approved with nine votes in favour and one against. NGO representative Romano Cassar voted against the development.

The case officer had recommended the development for approval.

Representations objecting to the development were mainly focused on concerns that plans to include a “multi-purpose” venue on the roof may cause a negative visual impact and lead to noise pollution.

Image showing what the restored theatre will look like. Photo: Planning Authority

Architect Joseph Bondin said double-glazing glass would be used to soundproof the theatre. He also downplayed the rooftop venue, which he said would only be elevated by 1.2m and roofed with soundproofing features.

Objectors were also concerned about the lack of parking spaces available and the traffic the new commercial building would bring to the residential area.

The case officer did not receive a response from Transport Malta (TM) in the designated timeframe, so it was assumed that the authority had no objections to the development.

President of Forum Komunità Bormliza Yana Mintoff described the project as “a huge commercial development” in the residential area of Cospicua that will have a negative impact on the lives of residents.

Mintoff also cited concerns about the lack of parking spaces and increased traffic.

Mayor Marco Agius said the council was supporting the project while asserting it will bring "new life" to the area.

The theatre operated as a cinema for decades before falling into disuse. Rialto Operations is owned by GP Borg Holdings, a construction company that previously submitted a proposal to restore a 16th-century palazzo in Valletta, linked to the artist Mattia Preti.

The Valletta proposal included plans to demolish several surrounding properties to develop a five-star boutique hotel, a move that faced strong opposition from the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.