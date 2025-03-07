The restoration of 14 paintings in the Capuchin Church in Kalkara has been completed, the Local Government ministry announced Friday.

The works were made possible through the support and financial assistance of the Kottonera Foundation.

The 'Via Crucis' paintings – depicting Jesus on the day of his crucifixion – were "meticulously restored and returned to their original glory", the ministry said in a statement with the foundation.

Junior Minister Alison Zerafa Civelli said such projects were "important for our communities and clearly demonstrate the Government’s commitment to keeping our country’s cultural and religious heritage alive."

She said that through the restoration works, "we are preserving Maltese traditions while also strengthening Christian values".

Kottonera Foundation chairperson Joe Mizzi noted the organisation had carried out several similar projects across Kottonera to preserve local heritage and affirmed its commitment to such work going forward.

Guardian Father of the Church, Miguel Zammit, thanked the Kottonera Foundation for its support preserving the building's cultural and religious heritage.