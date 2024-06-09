The Save the Valletta Skyline Project Appeal Committee has officially inaugurated the restored tower and spire at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta.

The event, which took place on May 29, marks the culmination of a comprehensive restoration project aimed at preserving the architectural heritage and spiritual significance of the cathedral for future generations.

A close-up of the restored spire.

The ceremony commenced with a brief thanksgiving service, followed by speeches from key figures who played instrumental roles in the restoration efforts. Attendees were treated to a short documentary showcasing the meticulous restoration process.

The evening’s highlight was the ceremonial lighting of the tower and a joyous bell-ringing session. Following the ceremony, a reception was held to celebrate the successful completion of this historic project.

Built in 1844, St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral is one of the most universally recognised features of the Valletta skyline. Back in 2017, expert inspections had identified serious architectural problems, with parts of the building officially described as unstable.

The project to restore and repair the iconic Cathedral tower and spire cost €9 million.

The restoration project benefitted from €4.2 million in EU funds under the European Regional Development Fund. The project was funded under PA 5 ‘Protecting our Environment − Investing in Natural and Cultural Assets’. Further funding was raised through donations, benefactors, government support, the MCVS co-financing grant and National Development and Social Fund.

The restoration work was coordinated by AP Projects, specifically managed by architects Charlene Jo Darmanin and Konrad Buhagiar, and project manager Guillaume Dreyfuss.

Different aspects of the restoration were carried out by multiple entities: tower restoration: undertaken by VAV Joint Venture, consisting of Vassallo Builders Ltd, Agius Stone Works Ltd, and Vaults Ltd; timber restoration: completed by Agius Stone Works; accessibility improvements: conducted by AX Construction Ltd; webcam installation: managed by 2000 Ltd; project publicity: handled by Media Coop; and EU funding and project administration: overseen by Godfrey Kenely.

The Project Appeal Committee was initially led by Martin Scicluna and Sir Martin Laing. After Laing’s recent demise, Malcolm Miller took over as the chairperson of the Restoration Appeal Committee with assistance from Christopher Wicker as secretary general. Anthony Grahame Wright was the project leader.

Canon David Wright Chancellor, along with church wardens Bernice Caruana and Neil Hodgson, fully supported the project. Their predecessors, Chancellor Simon Godfrey and warden Simon Walker, also backed the project.