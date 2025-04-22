Environmental activists have blasted the appointment of Elizabeth Ellul as the Planning Authority’s chair of the commission responsible for the urban conservation area (UCA) and Gozo permits.

In 2020, Ellul was removed as chair of the commission dealing with permits outside the development zone (ODZ) and UCA. Shortly after, she was sacked as deputy chair of the PA’s board.

Ellul's removal followed calls for her resignation over accusations that she failed to protect the environment, and an instance where she approved the development of a controversial villa in Qala without declaring a conflict of interest.

The Planning Ministry quietly announced Ellul’s new appointment on Monday through a notice in the Government Gazette.

Ellul is now the head of the commission responsible for any UCA applications, which she was previously responsible for, and also Gozo applications within development zones.

News of her appointment comes just a few months after Johann Buttigieg returned as the PA’s CEO, a move described as akin to returning “from the skip of history”.

Reacting to this, NGO Ramblers president Ingram Bondin expressed his disappointment, describing Ellul’s appointment as “a step backwards”.

“First Johann and now her... We’re restoring the previous planning regime,” Bondin said.

Moviment Graffiti’s Andre Callus said that this appointment provides more proof that the PA is “doing everything possible to give developers what they want”.

“She always bowed to the will of developers,” Callus said.

Given their track records, these appointments suggest that the politicians who appointed them are acting in the interests of developers, Callus said.

Elizabeth Ellul's controversial tenure

While she was chair of the ODZ commission, she was involved in the approval of Joseph Portelli’s controversial plan to develop a dilapidated building in Qala’s countryside into a villa with a pool.

Portelli voluntarily renounced the permit following public outrage.

It was later revealed that Ellul’s husband worked with Portelli on another project. However, Ellul never declared this conflict of interest.

Ellul also drafted the rural policy and design guidelines in 2014, which environmentalists have repeatedly criticised for including numerous loopholes.

The PA released a draft policy reforming this policy in 2020 and even held a public consultation, but it was never implemented.

Since 2020, Ellul has served as the chair of the regularisation permissions commission.