The increasing political disengagement sweeping across the globe is a concerning trend that poses significant risks to democratic systems. Participation in politics is essential for the health of any nation, and the growing apathy among citizens comes at a steep price.

While this disengagement has many complex causes, recent global events underscore why trust in political institutions is eroding at an alarming rate.

A glaring example is the recent decision by US President Joe Biden to issue a presidential pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, during the final months of his presidency. This move, while legally permissible under the US federal government system, where the president wields significant power, is deeply troubling.

The United States, often heralded as the beacon of democracy and a proponent of global democratic values, has shown how power can be wielded in ways that undermine trust. Biden defended his actions, stating: “No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong.”

However, such a justification only deepens concerns, as it raises questions about impartiality and the use of presidential powers for personal interests. This decision not only damages the credibility of political leadership but also sets a dangerous precedent for others.

While Malta may not face such overt displays of political power, its own political landscape is far from idyllic. Over the past 12 years, the government has been at the centre of numerous controversies, with a revolving door of resignations and dismissals following allegations of misconduct.

Most recently, public outrage erupted over the resignation of a cabinet minister after a damning report by the standards commissioner revealed questionable behaviour. The issue dominated headlines for weeks, further eroding public trust in government institutions.

This is not just about one individual’s actions; it reflects a broader pattern of political mismanagement and lack of accountability. The half-hearted apology from the former tourism minister, coupled with the public’s perception that connections often outweigh competence, has fuelled widespread frustration. Citizens feel increasingly alienated, believing that, while they abide by the law and work diligently, others exploit their positions of privilege.

Politicians must lead by example, demonstrating transparency and integrity - Lydon Vella

To deflect attention from its own failings, the government launched an attack on an opposition MP, accusing him of drawing a salary without fulfilling his duties at the Public Works Department. This tactic has backfired for two reasons: first, it raises questions about why the government chose to remain silent about the MP’s alleged misconduct until it was politically advantageous; second, it reinforces public cynicism about a system where accountability appears selective and self-serving.

It is imperative for politicians to acknowledge the public’s growing disillusionment and work toward restoring faith in the political system. Ignoring this sentiment or trivialising it risks further alienating citizens and damaging the democratic process. Politicians must lead by example, demonstrating transparency, integrity and a genuine commitment to public service.

Sweeping scandals under the rug or engaging in retaliatory politics only deepens the divide between citizens and their representatives. Instead, political leaders must prioritise addressing systemic flaws that allow for misconduct and ensure that those in positions of power are held to the highest standards of accountability.

The public deserves a government that respects their hard work and contributions, not one that exploits its authority for personal or political gain. Restoring faith in politics requires a collective effort from all stakeholders – leaders, institutions and citizens alike – to demand and uphold the principles of fairness, transparency and justice.

Only then can we begin to repair the damage and build a political landscape that inspires participation rather than apathy.

Lydon Vella is reading for a BA in politics and governance at the University of Malta.