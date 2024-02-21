Victor Osimhen made a special return to action for Napoli on Wednesday as his goal gave the Italian champions a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Nigeria forward Osimhen rolled home the leveller with 15 minutes left of the first leg at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in his first match since returning from the African Cup of Nations.

The 25-year-old equalised Robert Lewandowski’s 60th-minute opener, which seemed likely to be the decisive goal as Barca were for long periods the better team, with Napoli’s first and only shot on target.

Osimhen had last played for Napoli in a 2-0 defeat at Roma just before Christmas, when he was one of two players from his team to be sent off.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...