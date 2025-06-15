Four Reuse Centres operated by WasteServ have since June 2022, attracted around 30,000 visitors and generated approximately €110,000 for environmental projects including indigenous bee conservation.

The Environment Ministry said most of the funds have gone into the creation of a 6.5-hectare bee sanctuary at Wied Fulija, Żurrieq to protect Malta’s indigenous honeybee species (Apis mellifera ruttneri) — a critical pollinator facing environmental pressures.

Environment and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli highlighted the initiative’s broader significance during a visit to Tal-Kus WasteServ CA site in Gozo.

“The success of our Reuse Centres demonstrates that environmental responsibility can yield numerous benefits. This project embodies our commitment to the circular economy while directly funding conservation efforts that protect Malta's unique biodiversity,” she said.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the Tal-Kus Reuse Centre had been a success because many families brought in items they no longer used, which were then bought by other people at low prices.

"In this way we are reducing waste and consuming fewer newly manufactured products. Besides giving objects a new lease of life, we are also directly funding important environmental projects. This bodes well for our vision of a more sustainable Gozo.”

The first centre opened in Ħal Far in June 2022. The network now includes strategically located centres in Xewkija (Gozo), Ħal Luqa, and Mrieħel, with the Gozo centre proving particularly successful.

WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca noted the strong public response to the Reuse Centres was very encouraging and showed that the public had understood the importance of making more sustainable choices in order to continue diverting waste away from landfills.