In his foreword, the President Emeritus of Malta George Vella states “the research material included in this volume, accompanied as it is by spectacular photos, place this publication among the very best we have had on the subject of Żejtun up to now”.

I dare make one step further. The book Iż-Żejtun – Città Beland: Our Heritage, Our Place, Our Life is a hallmark in the appreciation of Malta’s patrimony and national identity.

Vincent Zammit, the author, Daniel Cilia, the photographer and designer, and Ruben Abela, the promoter of this initiative on behalf of Wirt iż-Żejtun, succeeded to craft a comprehensive, detailed and engaging synopsis of one of the most sought-after towns in southeastern Malta and its kind-hearted inquilines.

The book's cover

Fortunately, publications of the sort have become a frequent occurrence. It is only the very few, nonetheless, that attain the outstanding level of gravitas and digestibility of this production. Contrary to popular belief, these are intrinsically symbiotic.

Academic substance is far more than voluminosity and insanely exhaustive referencing. Any self-anointed connoisseur can excel in such pursuit. History is essentially storytelling. Authentic heritage books recount intricate and stimulating narratives on specific contexts and occurrences without losing sight of the bigger spatial and temporal dimensions, and in a structured and clear manner.

Such accomplishment requires a well-defined vision, vast knowledge and a solid framework as exemplified by the fine weave of this highly informative and enjoyable 240-page book.

A view of a cistern under Ball’s Garden in Żejtun.

The flowing textual narrative is complemented and supplemented by a minutely thought-out and captivating visual compendium that conveys mammoth volumes of information in the most gratifying, palatable, and unequivocal way possible.

History is invariably relegated to hollow gossip whenever detached from us, the end product of its progression and the most influential agents for its immediate course.

The famous Roger’s pastizzi.

Zammit, Cilia and Abela scrupulously subscribe to this verity. The book is structured in three complementing chapters: namely (1) an overview of the long-drawn-out development of today’s expansive town; (2) the multi-tiering of the extant fabric and its many lesser-known treasures; and (3) the kaleidoscopic customs, trades and fetes of the industrious Żwieten.

Manwel Barbetta and son

Past, present, tangible and intangible are skilfully interwoven into a seamless continuum. The present could never come into being without the past.

Likewise, the perpetration of traditions is not a mere nostalgic attachment to the past. It gives us individual and collective character and goes a long way in satisfying the innate emotional need of the sense of belonging.

Entitled Our Heritage, Chapter 1 traces the millennial story of Żejtun. The present urban footprint is the fusion of the late medieval villages of Ħal Bisqallin, Ħal Ġwann and Ħal Biżbud.

A view of the late Classical catacomb at Misraħ Strejnu.

Commonly, these were collectively referred to as Sancta Caterina up to the early Knights’ period. The appellation ‘Żejtun’ looks to have caught on during the course of the 17th century. Its story, nonetheless, is far more longevous. Żejtun and its environs were inhabited during the greater part of Malta’s cultural succession as confirmed by the wealth of archaeological remains.

The long list includes prehistoric ruins like the megalithic complex of Ħal Ġinwi in the environs of San Niklaw church, the Roman Villa in the grounds of St Thomas More Middle and Secondary School, and the exquisite late-classical catacomb at Misraħ Strejnu.

Cilia manages to compile a photographic essay of outstanding calibre

This first chapter also offers an insightful overview of the populous corpus of defences dotting the rural and coastal environs of Żejtun. The quantum and variety are appreciably striking. The more formal early modern coast-watch towers are supplemented by fortified rural properties on the lines of Id-Dar tal-Kastellan and Tal-Kwies Tower in the neighbourhood of Ħal Tmin.

The Equinox of Saint Gregory, captured on March 21, 2023.

Fortification activity in the periphery of Żejtun intensified during the 19th century when a network of forts armed with heavy artillery to ward off potential seaborne incursions was created. The location of most of the 60 public air-raid shelters excavated during World War II is equally illustrated.

Our Place, the next chapter, takes up the greater chunk of this title, and is essentially an exhaustive inventory of Żejtun’s multifaceted artistic and architectural heritage. Without lessening any merits from the textual component, the visual dimension takes pride of place.

The tower in Triq San Girgor.

Once more, Cilia manages to compile a photographic essay of outstanding calibre. The viewpoints, the details, the use of light, and the composition are simply awe-inspiring.

His lens sees details that are beyond the capabilities of the human eye, or which are many a time overlooked by most passersby. Richly adorned churches, fine public amenities, palatial compounds, and vernacular properties align the closely-knit maze of streets centring on the monumental and highly sculptural parish church dedicated to St Catherine of Alexandria.

In turn, the alternating stretches of meandering and grid-shaped urban layouts attest to the organic and staggered growth of Città Beland over multiple centuries.

Our Life, the third and concluding part, is a snapshot of the Żwieten’s joie de vivre. It also exemplifies the bearing of heritage for the amelioration of our own and our heirs’ quality of life.

People gather to mark the Żejt iż-Żejtun festival.

Be it the parochial exuberant feast in honour of St Catherine of Alexandria, the more sombre albeit spectacular Good Friday pageant, or the more secular Żejt iż-Żejtun festival, all members of the community from all walks of life join forces to celebrate their collective ethos and renew their time-honoured customs. The socio-religious annual calendar covers every month of the year, since life is a gift worth cherishing every day of the year.

Children take front row seats during the Easter procession in Żejtun on April 9, 2023.

Żejtun, like the rest of the Maltese islands, is currently facing an unprecedented onslaught. Ruthless and short-sighted speculators are exploiting every opportunity imaginable to dilute the liveability of our towns and villages.

This said, the book in caption is a much-welcome beacon. First and foremost, it amply shows that Città Beland still treasures a great wealth of tangible and intangible patrimony.

Sunrise over Żejtun, captured on February 7, 2024.

Likewise, it will surely prove to be a highly effective tool to sensibilise the Żwieten, in particular the younger generations, to enjoy and safeguard the rich inheritance bestowed by their ingenious predecessors. Once lost, there will be no opportunity to turn back the clock.

Godwin Vella heads Heritage Malta’s publishing house and sits on the National Book Council.