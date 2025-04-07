Tech firms like Revolut have driven traditional banks to raise their game but often piggyback on their security measures, according to top officials at the Malta’s Bankers’ Association.

Sitting down for an interview with Times of Malta, association secretary-general Karol Gabarretta and chair Kenneth Farrugia said that the success of Revolut, which is reportedly used by seven out of every 10 adults in Malta, comes as no surprise.

“They have identified a gap in the market and introduced very attractive and slick functionality. It is definitely enriching customers’ experience” Farrugia says.

Although the gap is closing fast, traditional banks are still playing catch-up, he admits, pointing to Bank of Valletta, where he is CEO, as an example.

“Traditional banks have under-invested in their tech, weighed down by the need to focus their energy on a raft of regulations,” he says.

Pointing to Revolut as an example, Gabarretta picks up on this.

“Although it is technically a bank, it effectively does not act like a bank,” he argues.

Gabarretta also describes the comparison between firms like Revolut and typical high-street commercial banks as “unfair”, saying that people often complain that they can open a Revolut account in five minutes, whereas it may take weeks with other banks.

This is because Revolut is making use of the security verifications carried out by other banks, he says.

“To open a Revolut account, you don’t visit a branch and deposit a cheque. You transfer money from another bank. And it’s that bank that does the lion’s share of KYC (know-your-customer) scrutiny.”

And even if things go pear-shaped, it could be “off the hook”, Gabarretta warns, given that “the arbiter does not have jurisdiction over Revolut”.

Nevertheless, Farrugia argues that traditional banks still enjoy a significant advantage over newer players in the market, namely trust.

“If you look at how much people are putting into their accounts on these tech platforms as a percentage of their overall wealth, it’s probably in high single digits. Most people would never put €100,000. The reason behind it is trust.”

Nevertheless, surely the possible departure of a banking giant like HSBC could dent that trust?

“This will not impact customers, let’s debunk the fear factor,” Farrugia says.

“I don’t think there will be a significant impact on Malta’s banking sector if they do exit,” he adds. “Whoever would take their place may have a different business model but will surely want to make it a success”.

Farrugia believes that HSBC’s decision to consider a sale has little to do with Malta’s reputation and a lot to do with Malta’s size.

The arbiter does not have jurisdiction over Revolut

“If you look at island economies or small countries, you generally don’t find big banks. The regulation and compliance requirements are too onerous to tap a small market.”

The same is likely to apply to HSBC, Farrugia argues. “If you look at the figures, HSBC’s global profits top €30 billion. Locally, they’re at €154m, a drop in the ocean.”

Ultimately, it all boils down to business, Farrugia insists.

“It’s a strategic business decision, HSBC’s focus is in Asia and they’ve gradually been executing that strategy.”

Speaking before news of the bids by Hungarian bank OTP and a local consortium of businesses emerged, Farrugia says that Malta’s size is likely to be a stumbling block for prospective buyers.

“Malta could be an attractive proposition for a large bank that wants to operate across the broader region but less attractive if it plans to only service in the domestic market.

“But the domestic market could be attractive for medium-sized institutions looking to enter a buoyant economy”.

‘You cannot shock a system’

Farrugia describes himself as “an optimist”, frequently using the term “buoyant” to describe Malta’s economy.

“Malta has proven to be very resilient because we’ve had successive governments over the past 50 years that have broadened the enablers for economic growth.”

He argues that Malta is successfully undergoing a gradual shift – “you cannot shock a system”, he explains – away from labour-intensive industries and towards new sectors.

He also brushes off concerns over Malta’s rising debt, which is now approaching €11 billion, saying that Malta is “one of the healthiest in Europe” when it comes to the relationship between the country’s debt and GDP.

He also argues that worries over the drop in foreign investment, driven by looming changes in Malta’s corporate tax model, have yet to materialise, despite a major business survey recently showing that Malta’s attractiveness is on the decline.

“The new tax regime will only impact a very narrow tier of Malta’s economy,” he says. Farrugia admits that the regime may partially remove the pull factor for companies looking to move to Malta but suggests that it’s unlikely to drive companies that are already here to pack their bags.

“If they move out, what are their other options? Let’s not underestimate the toll of relocating,” he says.

“In any case, we’ll have to wait and see how things will pan out.”

Both Farrugia and Gabarretta say that the prospect of US-imposed tariffs could be “a concern”.

“There may be individual pain,” Gabarretta says about the tariffs, although trade with the US is “not significant”.

“Geopolitical unrest and commercial trade barriers are not healthy,” Farrugia says.