Joseph Farrugia’s latest solo exhibition, Rhythm of Fading, opened last week at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta, showcasing 30 evocative works cantered on a faceless juggler. This enigmatic figure embodies, for Farrugia, the delicate equilibrium of human experience – an idea that resonates in every piece on display.

This character reflects Farrugia’s long-standing fascination with balance and rhythm, as well as his passion for Marvel comics.

“The dynamic figures are influenced by my long-standing passion for Marvel comics,” Farrugia shared with a smile, adding, “I’ve read them since I was six years old.”

He sees the juggler’s constant motion as a mirror to life’s perpetual struggle and evolution, similar to the experience of the characters in the comics.

As visitors step into the exhibition’s first room, they are met with an image of the faceless juggler floating through a metro, surrounded by figures locked in their own isolated worlds. This scene captures the fleeting nature of urban connections – those chance interactions that fade as quickly as they appear.

“On the metro, we might share a split-second interaction with a stranger before they fade away forever,” Farrugia explained. Here, the figures appear as reflections, adding layers of complexity that prompt viewers to contemplate the ephemerality of modern relationships.

The juggler, depicted in continuous movement, contrasts with the stillness of the metro passengers. “You have the regular rhythm of people waiting for their stop, balanced with the chaotic motion of the juggler,” Farrugia said.

Artist Joseph Farrugia

“That’s why I called it Rhythm of Fading – it reflects the rhythm of time and the fading of memories.” This exploration of time, memory and balance is a unifying theme across the exhibition, tying each work into a broader narrative.

Professionally, Farrugia is known for his academic background in economics with a focus on industrial relations; however, with his transition into semi-retirement, he is now able to dedicate more time to his art. The exhibition, co-curated by Farrugia and his daughter Sarah, took 18 months to complete, a notably shorter period than his previous exhibitions, which spanned several years.

The 65-year-old seasoned artist brings each piece to life with a variety of media, from charcoal to acrylic to soft pastels to oil paint.

Throughout the exhibition, Farrugia uses a unique dotting technique to compose his scenes, though he is quick to clarify that he does not consider himself a pointillist.

“The dots are actually particles,” he explained. “Everything is made of particles. This is a dialogue between matter and spirit – a reflection on the connection between the physical and the spiritual.”

This dotting serves as a metaphor for the relationship between body and soul, an idea Farrugia believes is as scientific as it is spiritual.

Though each piece begins with a thematic concept, Farrugia’s process is intuitive and guided by mood and feeling, often set by music playing in his studio. A self-taught artist, he started drawing at age three and has maintained that his spontaneity frees him from formal constraints.

As the exhibition unfolds, the juggler’s spheres, initially brightly coloured and distinct, gradually blur and merge with the figure itself – moving from a literal representation to a more symbolic one. Farrugia explains that this evolution reflects an inward journey toward balance, capturing the way personal experiences and memories intertwine over time.

Orpheus’ Descent

Throughout the exhibition, the juggler morphs from a baby in the womb to an abstract shadowy figure contorted in complex poses. These scenes capture the juggler in perpetual, almost tumbling, motion, frozen for the viewer to pause and observe.

Slightly off-centre outlines around each figure enhance the sense of movement, reinforcing Farrugia’s view that “a moment can never truly be captured, as it is always slipping away”.

In the exhibition’s final room, Farrugia’s newest works take on darker tones and a more introspective quality. Influenced by his recent studio expansion, which allows for larger canvases, these works feature unconventional materials such as pastels mixed with roofing compounds, inspired by nearby renovation work. The textures in these pieces create an effect that seems to peel away from the canvas, adding a tactile dimension to his art.

Reflecting on the emotional impact of his work, Farrugia describes his creative process as deeply cathartic.

“My professional work is entirely different from my art,” he admitted, “but painting allows me to explore my spiritual side”. These final works, with their darker tones and introspective elements, offer a contemplative close to the exhibition, inviting viewers to ponder the transformative effects of time and memory.

Rhythm of Fading runs until November 21 at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta. The exhibition is open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 7pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. Entrance is free. For more details, visit artsmalta.org.