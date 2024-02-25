Three Maltese rhythmic gymnasts will be travelling to Estonia this week to take part in the prestigious Miss Valentine competition.

The competition, which brings together some of the world’s top rhythmic gymnasts, will be held at the University of Tartu Multisports Hall between February 28 and March 3.

Malta will be represented by three gymnasts, namely Lauren Agius, Therese Amelie Vassallo, and Chezonelle Georgette Azzopardi. They will be accompanied by coach Elena Vella.

The competition is set to be a great experience for the three young Maltese gymnasts who will be given the opportunity to compete in an event that will showcase some of the world’s best athletes in the sport.

