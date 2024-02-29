Daniel Ricciardo topped the times for the re-branded RB team, formerly Alpha Tauri, in Thursday’s first practice at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, the Australian beating both McLarens in a windswept session at Sakhir.

Grumbling world champion Max Verstappen wound up sixth for Red Bull, but the action provided few clues to likely pace and form for Saturday’s race that kicks off an unprecedented 24-race campaign.

Ricciardo clocked a best lap in 1min 32.869sec when running on softs late in the hour’s action to finish on top ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with Yuki Tsunoda fourth in the second RB.

