Business development manager Richard C. Darmanin has been appointed the exclusive and official partner of FIABCI, the Federation Internationale des Administrateurs de Bien-Conselis Immobiliers, in Malta.

Darmanin recently held discussions with Narek Arakelyan, secretary general of FIABCI, and Luca Bigliardi, president of FIABCI Italia, and has been accepted to join FIABCI following a board meeting by the council of FIABCI.

“I am, of course, delighted to be appointed the exclusive and official partner of FIABCI within Malta Europe and effectively fill a benchmark, unique and potential gap in the local market. It is my great honour; I believe this would add great value to our local market as well as the greater community, further demonstrating our ability to implement and uphold AML-CTF standards, as well as best practices within the entire industry,” Darmanin said.

FIABCI is a prestigious international real estate organisation. It provides access and opportunities for real estate professionals interested in gaining knowledge, sharing information and conducting international business with each other.