Passengers are used to the convenience of catching a cab. Open an app on your phone, order a ride and it will arrive within minutes, take you where you need to be, and all for a low price.

But the truth is that the cab industry has been teetering on the edge of a cliff for months. This is a sector built on modern-day slavery, with artificially lowered prices and abusive business practices that have set us on a dangerous collision course.

I have been a cab driver for the best part of the last decade. Like many, I was drawn to a sector that gave me the freedom to be my own boss, work my own schedule and provide for my family while still being able to spend time with them.

However, in recent years, I have seen the sector change into something I barely recognise. In Malta, the cab industry is dominated by three ride-hailing apps: Bolt, eCabs and Uber. In that order. These three apps take a cut from each ride. The remaining fare is then passed on to the driver. Self-employed drivers who own their own car can keep that cut.

The lion’s share of drivers, however, do not own their own cars. Instead, they work with ﬂeet owners. This means that after the apps take their commission – roughly 20 per cent – the remaining 80 per cent is split down the middle between the driver and the ﬂeet operator.

Before that, they must pay for fuel, insurance, maintenance and all applicable taxes. Drivers are left with a pittance from each ride they complete. To make ends meet, drivers often work more than double the weekly hours logged by full-time workers in other sectors.

I’m talking about drivers behind the wheel for anywhere between 12 and 15 hours a day. This is a public safety issue: a ticking time bomb that is not being addressed.

Will it take a tragedy on our roads for the regulators to wake up?

The situation became even worse when the three ride-hailing apps began artiﬁcially lowering the price of rides. All three apps have, for the past few years, been competing over who can offer riders the best discounts on rides.

They have spent millions of euros each on lowering the average price of cabs.

Today, the industry is rife with precarious work. The cab sector in Malta is built on the exploitation of third-country nationals who are willing to work dangerously long shifts behind the wheel.

This is not a racial argument. It is simply the reality of a ride-hailing sector built on modern-day slavery.

The 50:50 commission relationships between drivers and ﬂeet operators are also suspicious. How can a driver be employed but be paid a commission instead of a salary? Are these drivers’ national insurance contributions being paid? And what about the tax position of these businesses?

These are serious questions that our authorities should be asking.

To own and operate a cab, one must rent or buy a garage, certify it and apply for an operator’s licence. So why do we still see so many Y-plates parked illegally on our streets and in supermarket garages?

Are the authorities stopping cab drivers to check whether they have a proper licence?

The solution is enforcement.

In recent months, cab drivers like myself have voiced our concerns.

A lobby group of cab drivers, the Light Passenger Operators Association (LPOA), which I helped set up, has held meetings with the authorities including Transport Minister Chris Bonett. We have called for proper enforcement and safeguards.

A key issue is the implementation of a minimum fare price and a cap on the discounts platforms can offer. These are policies that have already been successfully implemented in other jurisdictions.

Above all, policymakers and regulators have a duty to ensure that this sector is not only sustainable but remains safe for drivers and passengers alike.

The ball is now in their court. We hope they act before it is too late.

Aron Gatt is president of the Light Passenger Operators Association (LPOA), a lobby group of cab drivers.