The Seafood Market Grill, celebrated for its premium seafood offerings and listed in the Michelin Guide, is holding an exclusive collaboration with Select I Handpicked Drinks to host ‘The Dr Thanisch Wine Experience’ on June 4.

The event will showcase wines from the historic Weingut Wwe. Dr H. Thanisch, Erben Thanisch, a family-run estate nestled in Germany’s Mosel Valley.

With a winemaking tradition dating back to 1636, the estate is internationally renowned for its exceptional 100% Riesling wines. These wines, sourced from the legendary Bernkasteler Doctor vineyard and other prime steep-slope sites, are acclaimed for their purity, minerality and expressive character.

As a certified Fair Choice label holder, the winery demonstrates its commitment to sustainable and holistic production methods. By actively promoting biodiversity and environmentally conscious practices, it aligns seamlessly with The Seafood Market Grill’s dedication to quality and sustainability.

Guests at the June 4 event will be guided through an exclusive wine flight by Christina Thanisch, representing the current generation of the estate’s leadership. She will share fascinating insights into the estate’s rich heritage, winemaking philosophy and vision for the future.

The evening will feature a thoughtfully curated six-course set menu, designed to complement the nuanced flavours of the Riesling wines. Priced at €95 per person, including a wine pairing selection from Dr H. Thanisch, Erben Thanisch, the dinner promises a culinary experience that highlights the natural harmony between seafood and Mosel Valley’s finest wines.

Seats can be booked via The Seafood Market Grill’s website at www.theseafoodmarket.com.mt. Stay tuned for updates and additional information shared regularly on The Seafood Market Grill’s social media pages.