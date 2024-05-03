We have often read on the media that some claim to have a right to their maximum financial benefit from their assets or economic activity. This right is often claimed by applicants for building development permits to justify why they should be given such a permit by the Planning Authority.

I believe that whether such a right exists or not, or whether it is superior or it is subject to other rights persons have, is a legal matter. I would dare say that it could be a constitutional matter.

However, it is an issue which needs to be addressed once and for all in this country because we cannot have public authorities taking on a role which is not theirs. Such public authorities have over the years accepted that such a right exists and is superior to your and my right to a better quality of life, or maybe your and my right to sunlight, or your and my right to have the cultural heritage of this country preserved.

From an economic perspective, I strongly believe that any right any person may claim to their maximum financial benefit from their assets or economic activity is subject to other rights we have as human persons. If we accept that the right to maximum financial benefit is greater than any person’s right to good health or good education, or more fundamentally to a person’s dignity, then we would be placing the human person at the service of the economy.

In effect, it should always be the other way round. The person is to be at the centre of the economy and the economy is to be of service to the individual to help them have a good quality of life.

The economy is a tool like education and health. Health, education, security, etc, are tools which help us to lead our lives in dignity, just like the economy is a tool to be used in this regard.

The person should be at the centre of the economy and the economy is to be of service to the individual

This week, we have just celebrated International Workers’ Day. It is a reminder of the rights won by workers over decades. Today we take some of them for granted. We still talk about other rights because they are relatively new such as the right to parental leave. There are those who claim that International Workers’ Day is an anachronism, because it still has political undertones, which have long been surpassed.

Others reduce workers’ rights to a few pieces of legislation which regulate employment and industrial relations. This is because they still consider the human person as, primarily, a producer. They ignore the fact the human person is one whole being and has a right to their educational, social, spiritual development, a right to security, a right to live in a healthy environment and a right to a healthy lifestyle.

It is within this context that we must rein in the frenzy which has been created that a person has a right to maximum financial benefit. Such a claim has justified in our country damage to our health, our social cohesion, our mental well-being and our natural environment.