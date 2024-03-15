A rise in self harm among children is one of the "biggest" concerns of the national agency that tackles addiction problems.

Jareth Grima, the FSWS Sedqa prevention services manager, said that social workers, youth workers and psychology graduates had also noted an increase in physical abuse.

The agency deals with children aged 7-12 through three educational programmes.

"We interact with around 4,000 students and our biggest concern has been the rise in students self-harm as well as physical abuse".

He raised his concerns during a presidential visit to Aġenzija Sedqa to commemorate World Social Workers Day.

The day recognizes achievements in social work and raises awareness of their role in families, communities, and society.

Students shared intimate information with FSWS Sedqa representatives while participating in one of their three main educational programs.

The programmes are T.F.A.L. 3, Tfal Favur Ambjent Liberu, T.F.A.L. 5, and ‘Teen Outside the Box’. They are aimed at school children aged seven, nine, and twelve. The aim is to prevent the early onset of addictive behaviors and character-building as early as possible.

Mike Orland, the operations manager of community services at Sedqa, said self harm was a way of "dealing with emotional distress" and an attempt to release suffering.

“Sometimes it is self-harm and sometimes it’s a drug. Both can help you forget and ease the pain away. But before you know it, you are engaging in an unhealthy habit. Self-harm follows the same patterns and needs of a person using drugs.” he said .

The organisation did not provide any details about the number of children self harming.

As part of the programme, children are given books designed to equip them with skills to help them lead a healthy and happy life and avoid the pitfalls of addictions and other similar behaviours.