Multiple reports of WhatsApp account hacks have been reported to the police, who urged users to take extra precautions to secure their accounts.

The Malta Police Force shared a public alert on social media on Saturday, advising users to be wary of any messages asking them to forward a six-digit code. If this code is shared, users risk losing access to their WhatsApp account.

According to the police, the scam, which has been ongoing for about a week, begins when victims receive a message from a known contact whose WhatsApp account has already been compromised.

The message typically reads: “Hi, sorry, I accidentally sent you a six-digit code via SMS. Can you forward it to me? It’s urgent.”

However, the wording may vary slightly, and messages could also be in Maltese.

Police emphasised the importance of not sharing any code received via SMS, as doing so would give hackers full access to the WhatsApp account.

"You need to remain vigilant,” a police spokesperson said. “If you receive such a message, block the number immediately and delete the message.”

While several people have fallen victim to the scam, police have not disclosed the exact number of reports, noting that it is not classified as a crime, making it difficult to track the total number of cases.

Among those affected are Kurt Sansone, executive editor of MaltaToday, and Andrew Azzopardi, an academic and radio host.

Sansone explained that he had been discussing a gate access code with a friend when he received the six-digit code. Believing it was related to their conversation, he forwarded the code, inadvertently giving hackers control of his WhatsApp account.

“I’m still kicking myself,” Sansone admitted. “It’s very frustrating because now my contacts are at risk, and I can’t do anything about it.”

He remains locked out of his account.

Azzopardi also fell for the scam but noted that the message he received was in Maltese and used the word “urgent,” which added emotional pressure. The message came from a friend who has been frequently in and out of the hospital, making the request seem credible.

“I was just trying to be efficient,” Azzopardi said. “There’s a sense of urgency we’ve created around social media that can cloud our judgement. This hacking is no joke, especially when you rely on WhatsApp for work.”

Azzopardi managed to regain access to his account after WhatsApp informed him that a re-login window would be available after around 11 hours.

The extent of the danger of the latest scam is not yet known. Some reports say scammers could find out personal details about you and your contacts from your messages. This information could be used to access other important accounts, target you with more scams, or even blackmail you.

To prevent further incidents, the police recommend three key actions:

Never share verification codes with anyone, even trusted contacts. Enable two-step verification on your WhatsApp account for added security. If you receive a suspicious message, delete it and block the contact.