A celebration of music, culture and community is taking place in Żejtun, Valletta and the Argotti Gardens in Floriana between May 17 and 25.

With live performances, workshops and immersive cultural experiences, Ritmu Roots Festival 2024 aims to create an intimate and simultaneously electrifying experience with artists from the Mediterranean and beyond.

The festival will showcase an array of musical genres, from traditional Sicilian dances and electronic experimentations of Estonian music to traditional Maltese għana. Headlining this year’s festival are artists Duo Ruut, I Casentuli, Loccisano & De Carolis, and father-son għana duo Ta’ Nofsillejl.

Beyond the music, the festival offers a holistic cultural experience, featuring interactive workshops, art installations, culinary delights and more.

Attendees can also explore Malta’s history, traditions and contemporary arts scene through Il-Qagħda tal-Mument, a week-long audiovisual installation curated by Sarah Chircop, who is reinterpreting material by renowned għannej Frans Baldacchino ‘Il-Budaj’.

Tickets for Ritmu Roots Festival 2024 are available on www.ritmu.mt. This year, the festival is also offering groups of four a discounted rate. This offer will be available for a limited time on www.ticketline.mt.

For more information, including the full line-up and schedule of events, visit www.ritmu.mt. For the latest updates, follow Ritmu Roots Festival on Instagram and Facebook.

The festival is organised by Festivals Malta on the occasion of maltabiennale.art, in collaboration with Visit Malta. The festival is supported by the Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, the Ambassade de France à Malte and the Istituto Italiano di Cultura di La Valletta. The festival is also supported by GSD Marketing Ltd.