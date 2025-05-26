A Roads Policing Unit has been set up within the police force to enforce traffic rules and investigate the causes of major traffic accidents.

The Home Affairs Ministry said personnel have received specialised training and new equipment has been procured to facilitate the gathering and analysis of evidence, ranging from driving methods to road conditions.

The new, more efficient gathering of evidence would also enable the authorities to reopen roads to traffic more quickly after accidents, the ministry said.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the investment made in training and equipment would substantially improve the investigation of accidents.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà (right) visit the offices of the new Roads Policing Unit. (DOI)

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said the new equipment would enable the police to digitally scan and analyse accident sites.

The new unit will start its operations on Tuesday at 6am.

In 2022, the government had promised to set up a Traffic Investigation Bureau by the end of 2023, but it has not materialised yet.

Last February, the transport minister said that legal amendments to regulate the sharing of information, particularly where magisterial inquiries were involved, would finally clear the way for the bureau to be set up.